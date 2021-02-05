Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers ask BJP MPs, MLAs to explain their stand on stir
In a move that could have far-reaching consequences on the politics in Uttar Pradesh, a panchayat in Agra has asked the nine MLAs and two MPs of the district to either issue a letter of support to the protesting farmers or face "social boycott". This comes a week after the khap panchayats in Muzaffarnagar called for a social boycott of those who do not support the farmers' agitation. According to a BKU functionary, farmers' groups in all districts will now start asking BJP legislators and MPs to clarify their stand on the farmers' protest or face the consequences. "We will stage protests at residences of MLAs and two MPs in the districts. We will ask them to provide a letter supporting the peaceful protest of farmers or they will have to face social boycott," the functionary said.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Iron nails studded on roads at Ghazipur border repositioned, says Police
Iron nails studded on roads at the Ghazipur border to restrict the movement of farmers agitating against the new agriculture laws have been "repositioned" but the security arrangements at the site remain the same, a senior police officer said on Thursday. The police's statement comes after videos and photos of workers removing the nails from roads near Ghazipur border surfaced on social media. The iron nails studded on roads have been "repositioned" behind the barricades, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav. "Videos and photos are getting circulated in which it is shown that nails are being taken off at Ghazipur. These are just repositioned behind the barricades. Security arrangement at the border remains the same," he said.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Opposition MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker over Delhi border protests
MPs from 10 Opposition parties on Thursday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla saying that "The impression we got at the Delhi Ghazipur border is like the border between India and Pakistan. The condition of farmers resemble that of prisoners in jail." Over 15 MPs from parties including SAD, DMK, NCP and Trinamool Congress were stopped by the Delhi police from meeting the protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border on Thursday morning.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: What's the problem if foreign celebs support farmer stir; don't know Rihanna, Greta, says Rakesh Tikait
For all the global uproar the farmers' movement against the new agri laws has caused, the man at its centre seems oblivious of the celebrity support he has been getting. Rakesh Tikait, the 51-year-old Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader from the hinterlands of Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh, welcomed the support from international artistes and activists, including Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, but acknowledged he does not know them. Talking to the media at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, Tikait, who is credited with reviving the agitation that had gone slim after the January 26 violence in Delhi, sought to know who these people were. "Who are these foreign artistes?" Tikait said exhibiting unawareness when asked about the foreigners supporting the farmers' movement. When informed about American pop-singer Rihanna, adult star Mia Khalifa and Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, the Sisauli-born Tikait responded: "They may have supported us, but I don't know them." "If some foreigner is supporting the movement, then what is the problem. They are not giving us or taking anything away from us," he said.