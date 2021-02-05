Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers ask BJP MPs, MLAs to explain their stand on stir

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: What's the problem if foreign celebs support farmer stir; don't know Rihanna, Greta, says Rakesh Tikait

For all the global uproar the farmers' movement against the new agri laws has caused, the man at its centre seems oblivious of the celebrity support he has been getting. Rakesh Tikait, the 51-year-old Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader from the hinterlands of Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh, welcomed the support from international artistes and activists, including Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, but acknowledged he does not know them. Talking to the media at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, Tikait, who is credited with reviving the agitation that had gone slim after the January 26 violence in Delhi, sought to know who these people were. "Who are these foreign artistes?" Tikait said exhibiting unawareness when asked about the foreigners supporting the farmers' movement. When informed about American pop-singer Rihanna, adult star Mia Khalifa and Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, the Sisauli-born Tikait responded: "They may have supported us, but I don't know them." "If some foreigner is supporting the movement, then what is the problem. They are not giving us or taking anything away from us," he said.