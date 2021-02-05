Insurance Partner
Last Update 22 minutes ago
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers ask BJP MPs, MLAs to explain their stand on stir

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: February 05, 2021 10:26 AM IST

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: In a move that could have far-reaching consequences on the politics in Uttar Pradesh, a panchayat in Agra has asked the nine MLAs and two MPs of the district to either issue a letter of support to the protesting farmers or face "social boycott". This comes a week after the khap panchayats in Muzaffarnagar called for a social boycott of those who do not support the farmers' agitation. According to a BKU functionary, farmers' groups in all districts will now start asking BJP legislators and MPs to clarify their stand on the farmers' protest or face the consequences.

