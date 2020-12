Farmers' protest LIVE Updates: Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar walks out of meeting with farmers' representatives, reported CNN-News18.

We do not want corporate farming. The government will benefit from this law, not the farmer: Farmers to the centre, at the fifth round of talks over farm laws https://t.co/P412cKXOXe — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

We have material with us to last a yr. We've been on road for past several days. If govt wants us to stay on road, we've no problem. We won't take path of non-violence. Intelligence Bureau will inform you what we're doing at protest site: Farmer leaders at the meeting with centre — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

Hats off to all of you, farmers have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers' issues shouldn't be diverted by anyone: Singer-Actor Diljit Dosanjh addressing protesting farmers at Singhu border https://t.co/NrXfCAyBdI pic.twitter.com/u8w7v5w2r9 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

I appeal to all of you to kindly ask senior citizens and children, at the protest site, to go home: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar requests the farmer leaders present in the meeting over Farm laws (File photo) pic.twitter.com/rSAKjonOB3 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

Delhi: Farmers from Bilaspur, Uttarakhand reach Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border) & join protesting farmers stationed at Delhi-Meerut Expressway pic.twitter.com/aVh6rIhIwf — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

Delhi: Singer & actor Diljit Singh Dosanjh addresses protesting farmers at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) "We have only one request to Centre..please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully & entire country is with farmers," he says pic.twitter.com/H5ax67QsBX — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

During 5th round of talks at Vigyan Bhawan, farmers' representatives asked the Central Govt to give a pointwise written reply of the last meeting, to which the govt has agreed https://t.co/EzZgHcoHTr — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

During the fifth round of talks with the Central Government, at Vigyan Bhavan, farmers said that they need a solution/commitment. They said that they don’t want further discussion and want to know what has the government decided on the farmers' demand. — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

'The government should make a decision on our demands, otherwise, we are walking out of the meeting', say farmer leaders participating in the fifth round of talks with the Central Government, at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

