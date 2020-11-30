Agriculture Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi Updated : November 30, 2020 01:35 PM IST Union Home Minister Amit Shah had appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground and had said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place. Traffic continued to be disrupted in the city due to the protests. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.