Farmers continue to block railway tracks in Punjab; here's why they are protesting

Farmers in Punjab have been staging protests, demanding compensation for the kin of those who died during the year-long protests against the controversial farm laws that were finally repealed during the Winter Session of Parliament.

The “rail roko” demonstration, organised under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), began on Monday. The protests have spread across Amritsar, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Tarn Taran. Rail services have been affected in these areas.

Even after the Centre’s withdrawal of the unpopular farm laws , farmers across India, and especially in the North, continue to have grievances.

Why are the farmers protesting?

Farmer groups have put forth several demands that have not yet been met by the central and state governments.

The farmers under the KMSC, in particular, are demanding compensation for the kin of those who died during the anti-farm law stir. Alongside demands for compensation, the farmers are also demanding a complete loan waiver. Some other demands include compensation for damaged crops at Rs 50,000 per acre, release of pending payments for the sugarcane crop and abolition of the contract system.

The demonstrators are also asking for the withdrawal of criminal charges against the protestors who took part in the farm laws stir.

Satnam Singh Pannu, a farmer leader, had stated that the dharna will continue until all of the demands of the farmers are met, reported PTI.

Paramjit Singh Ghloti, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), added, "We are agitating against the non-implementation of the promises made by the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The government is befooling farmers."

How have trains been affected?

With farmers sitting on various railway tracks as part of their demonstrations, rail services across various parts of Punjab have been disrupted. Over 150 trains were disrupted from the normal schedule as a result.

“84 trains were cancelled, 47 were short-terminated and 25 were short-originated," Ferozepur division railway officials told PTI.

Cancelled trains include the Amritsar-Jaynagar Saryu Yamuna Express (14650), Amritsar-Nanded Superfast (12422), Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412), Amritsar-Howrah Express (13006), Amritsar-Mumbai Golden Temple Express (12904), Amritsar-Darbhanga Jannayak Express (15212) and Amritsar-Dehradun Express (14632).