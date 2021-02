Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday (February 5) hit out at the farmer unions and Opposition parties and said that they have failed to point any flaws in the new farm laws. The minister was addressing the Rajya Sabha as the Opposition unitedly demanded repealing of the farm laws and condemned the action taken against the protesting farmers on the borders of Delhi.

"Farmer unions, opposition parties have failed to point out a single flaw in three new farm laws. The government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are committed to the welfare of farmers and the new farm laws are aimed at boosting their income," Tomar said.

He also pointed out, "I made it clear that if the government is ready to make amendments, it does not mean there is any problem in farm laws. People in a particular state are misinformed."

The Budget Session of Parliament has been marred with repeated adjournments following continuous uproar by the Opposition over farm laws. Opposition leaders were seen storming the well of both the Houses over the issue.

Addressing the Upper House of the Parliament, Tomar said, "The 15th Finance Commission has recommended for providing Rs 2.36 lakh crores to gram panchayats, which has been accepted by the Cabinet. Around Rs 43,000 crore have been sanctioned for healthcare in rural areas. Rs 2.8 lakh crores will be spent via gram panchayats in 5 years. We continuously increased the fund for MGNREGA. When COVID-19 hit the country, we raised the fund allocation to MGNREGA from Rs 61,000 crores to Rs 1.115 lakh crores. More than 10 crore people were provided employment. The pro-poor schemes of the government have brought a change in the lives of the people living in villages."

Earlier in the day, senior Congress MP Anand Sharma held the government responsible for the farmers' protest and condemned the January 26 violence. "Farmers were forced to fight for their rights and to get justice. The Government of India is responsible for the situation that has arisen. I want to pay tributes to the 194 farmers who died during the protests. We express our sympathies for police personnel and officers who were injured during the January 26 violence. No one has the right to attack those who are discharging their duties. The Red Fort incident has sent shockwaves across the nation and it should be investigated," Sharma said in Rajya Sabha.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Ray gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over alleged "repression of farmers by the police with the use of bar wires, spikes, trenches". RSP MP NK Premachandran gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House "demanding a discussion on the ongoing farmers" protest on Delhi borders.