Cabinet clears bill to withdraw 3 farm laws; to be tabled in winter session

The union cabinet has cleared the way for Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 to be introduced and passed during winter session of Parliament.

The winter session of Parliament would commence from November 29.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on the occasion of Gurupurab the government's intention to withdraw the laws in the interest of the nation.

"I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws . In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," Modi had said on November 19.

PM Modi appealed to protesting farmers to call off their agitation against these reform measures and return home as he called for a new beginning. However, farmers have maintained that they will not call off their protests at Delhi border until the laws are formally repealed in Parliament. Also, they said that the protests will continue until the government makes a law on minimum support price (MSP) and removes Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.