Faridpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Faridpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Faridpur is an assembly constituency in the Bareilly district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Faridpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Aonla Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Faridpur was won by Dr Shyam Bihari Lal of the BJP. He defeated SP's Dr Siya Ram Sagar. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Dr Siaram Sagar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Shyam Bihari Lal garnered 83656 votes, securing 43.98 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 24721 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13 percent.