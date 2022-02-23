FAQs: How India plans to evacuate citizens from Ukraine

Amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, India embarked on an evacuation process, flying back 242 passengers from Boryspil Airport in Kyiv to New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport around midnight on Tuesday-Wednesday, reports said. Students formed the bulk of passengers flown back to the country.

A large number of Indian students, who study in the medical colleges in Ukraine, and others living there have been advised by the embassy in Kyiv to leave the country temporarily “in the interest of their safety”.

Here are some FAQs related to India’s evacuation plan answered.

What is India's plan?

India is operating several special flights from Ukraine to the national capital. Tata Group’s Air India will operate two more flights this week, while Ukraine International Airlines will organise additional flights to Delhi till March 6, The Times of India reported. Earlier, Ukraine International Airlines would fly a direct flight once a week between the two countries. However, with tensions escalating between Russia and Ukraine, Air India has said it will operate more flights to bring Indians home.

The Aviation Ministry has said some other airlines are also planning to start flight services depending on the demand from Ukraine.

Bookings for flights from Ukraine are open on the Air India official website, through Air India booking offices, call centres and authorised travel agents, Air India said.

What are the flight details?

On February 19, Air India announced it will operate flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26. Ukraine International Airlines will fly four additional flights to Delhi between February 25 and March 6. Air India is using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 256 passenger capacity for the operation. The flights will be operated under the AI 1947 flight number.

How many Indians are likely to be brought back?

According to news agency ANI, there are over 20,000 Indian students and nationals living in different parts of Ukraine, including the border areas. “The well-being of Indians is of priority to us," ANI quoted TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, as saying.

Why is India evacuating its people from Ukraine?

The tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border have escalated after Russia unilaterally recognised two breakaway regions in the East of Ukraine, the Luhansk People’s Republic of and the Donetsk People’s Republic. Russia has then announced that it would be sending “peacekeeping” forces to these regions to ensure stability and security, which has been called a pretext for invasion by US and NATO allies. Amid these tensions, nations have been asking the families of their diplomatic staff and other non-essential citizens to leave Ukraine. India has been one of these countries.

Read Also | Air India plane carrying around 240 Indians from Ukraine lands at Delhi airport

Read Also | India announces additional Air India flights from Ukraine; check details here