The Opposition on Monday criticised the Narendra Modi government's ninth Budget and termed it the "fake budget". Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the "like never before" Union Budget in the Parliament today. The Budget focused on healthcare, all-inclusive development, farmers' welfare.

There has been no change in the indirect tax regime which the common man was expecting following a tough year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Here is what the leaders across the political lines said on the Union Budget 2021:

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader: Forget putting cash in the hands of people, the Modi government plans to handover India's assets to his crony capitalist friends.

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM: They are selling everything from PSUs to Insurance. This is a budget to deceive the masses.

Derek O'Brien, TMC MP: India's first paperless budget is also a 100 percent visionless budget. Theme of the 'fake budget' is 'sell India'.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM: This Budget is meant to benefit a few big companies. With respect to rising prices, this Budget will increase the problems for the common man.

Samajwadi Party: Budget 2021 is directly, indirectly dedicated to corporate groups. It will increase problems of farmers, common man.

Mayawati, BSP president: Crores of poor people, farmers & working class are tired of attractive promises, hollow claims.

Rajanth Singh, Defence Minister: This is a budget for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. It will strengthen the economy.

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh CM: Budget 2021 will prove to be a milestone in upgrading India's economy and will ensure the development of all sections of society