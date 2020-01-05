#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Faiz in the time of protests

Updated : January 05, 2020 02:17 PM IST

Faiz, a prominent member of the Taraqqi Pasand Tehreek or Progressive Writers’ Association, was a prominent critic of autocratic regimes and establishment politics that abandoned the masses.
Invoking Faiz at events that aim to uphold democracy and denounce inhuman policies will keep spurring the immortality of his verses, but also comes with the realisation that not much has changed in the 35 years since his passing.
