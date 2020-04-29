  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Failure to stop coronavirus at source led to 184 countries 'going through hell': Trump

Updated : April 29, 2020 08:17 AM IST

Donald Trump has been publicly blaming China for the global spread of the "invisible enemy" and launched an investigation against it.
China's total lack of transparency and mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak has cost tens of thousands of lives, millions of jobs and left untold economic destruction.
Failure to stop coronavirus at source led to 184 countries 'going through hell': Trump

You May Also Like

As US COVID-19 cases hit 1 million, many Americans opt to stay on in India

As US COVID-19 cases hit 1 million, many Americans opt to stay on in India

To fight COVID-19, ADB to provide $1.5 billion loan to India

To fight COVID-19, ADB to provide $1.5 billion loan to India

Capgemini follows IBM, Cognizant, Infy; no 2020 guidance despite strong Q1

Capgemini follows IBM, Cognizant, Infy; no 2020 guidance despite strong Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement