Politics Failure to stop coronavirus at source led to 184 countries 'going through hell': Trump Updated : April 29, 2020 08:17 AM IST Donald Trump has been publicly blaming China for the global spread of the "invisible enemy" and launched an investigation against it. China's total lack of transparency and mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak has cost tens of thousands of lives, millions of jobs and left untold economic destruction.