Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar should apologise to people of Maharashtra: Congress

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should apologise to the people of Maharashtra as their government was "based on lies and fell like a house of cards", the Congress said on Tuesday minutes after the Maharashtra chief minister stated he does not have a majority in the state assembly.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the lack of majority of those "who kidnapped the people's mandate" has been exposed.

"Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should apologise to the people of Maharashtra. Their government was based on lies and defections and fell like a house of cards," he said.

ALSO READ: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as chief minister a day before trust vote

Former Defence Minister A.K. Antony termed the developments in Maharashtra and the verdict of the Supreme Court as the biggest setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

No doubt, this is the biggest setback for Modi and Amit Shah. But I am sure that they will not sit idle. What's most important is today is the Constitution Day," said Antony while speaking to the media in Delhi.

"This government has been using all agencies -- the CBI, IB and Enforcement, Directorate -- for things that should not be done," said Antony, who is also a Congress Working Committee member.

Earlier after the Supreme Court ruling, leaders of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress said on Tuesday that it would be a transparent and clean affair on that day, and the BJP's "game was over".

"Since there will be an open vote which will be telecast live, there is no scope for any manipulations in the floor test by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the claimed supporters of Ajit Pawar," said Sena leader Kishore Tiwari.

NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik termed the apex court ruling as "Satyameva Jayate... BJP's game is over".

BJP state President Chandrakant Patil said that the party respects the court verdict and "we shall prove our majority on the assembly floor tomorrow".

Sena MP Sanjay Raut hailed the verdict and said the apex court had given "30 hours times, but we can prove our majority in 30 minutes today".

Terming as a victory of democracy, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that the verdict will ensure that "horse-trading will be reined in while democracy will be strengthened".

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said with this historic ruling, the BJP is now on the back foot and it's a victory for democratic norms.

"Seeing Ajit Pawar's mood after this, it's clear that he has no support of any NCP MLAs. It will be better if he quits immediately, but he's under the BJP's pressure," Sawant said.

Former Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam said it was symbolic that on a day when India is celebrating the Constitution Day, the apex court verdict will help strengthen those who fight to protect the country's Constitution and preserve its ideals

Also, catch all the latest updates and developments from Maharashtra's political situation with CNBCTV18.com's blog.