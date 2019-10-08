#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Factionalism in Congress stumbling block for Hooda's return in Haryana

Updated : October 08, 2019 03:55 PM IST

Factionalism within the Congress and corruption charges against the party leadership are the main stumbling blocks that the two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is facing in his seemingly last do-or-die battle in Haryana, according to political observers.
After facing a humiliating defeat in the 2014 assembly polls, Hooda was almost marginalised by the Congress factions—one led by former Union minister Kumari Selja, and the other by national spokesman Randeep Surjewala.
But recent raking up of allegations of nepotism and corruption publicly by Tanwar after resigning from the Congress has once again dampened the winning prospects of the Congress.
Factionalism in Congress stumbling block for Hooda's return in Haryana
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sensex up 8% from Dussehra 2018; more than 30 stocks rose 50-140% in 1 year

Sensex up 8% from Dussehra 2018; more than 30 stocks rose 50-140% in 1 year

No Tata Nano production in first 9 months of 2019, just 1 unit sold

No Tata Nano production in first 9 months of 2019, just 1 unit sold

Over 1600% returns! This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 17 lakh in just 5 years

Over 1600% returns! This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 17 lakh in just 5 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV