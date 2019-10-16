TOP NEWS »

#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty above 11,450
Global stocks make cautious gains ahead of key Brexit summit
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee slips against US dollar
Home Politics
Politics

Fact Check: Claims from the Democratic debate

Updated : October 16, 2019 08:27 AM IST

Here’s a look at how some of their claims from Westerville, Ohio, stack up with the facts
Trade with China has contributed to shuttered factories and the loss of roughly 2 million jobs, according to research published in 2014.
Fact Check: Claims from the Democratic debate
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP manifesto demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, promises 1 crore jobs

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP manifesto demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, promises 1 crore jobs

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 90 bps to 6.1% for FY20

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 90 bps to 6.1% for FY20

IMF slashes India's growth forecast to 6.1 percent

IMF slashes India's growth forecast to 6.1 percent

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV