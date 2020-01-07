Politics
Facebook to remove deepfake videos in run-up to 2020 US election
Updated : January 07, 2020 02:17 PM IST
Facebook has been criticised over its content policies by politicians from across the spectrum.
Democrats have blasted the company for refusing to fact-check political advertisements.
Republicans have accused it of discriminating against conservative views, a charge that it has denied.
