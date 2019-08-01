Business
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Thai, New Zealand, EU and Japanese counterparts
Updated : August 01, 2019 02:19 PM IST
Jaishankar is in the Thai capital to attend a number of conferences, including the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum and the 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation Ministerial Meeting.
