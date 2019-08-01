External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Thai, New Zealand, EU and Japanese counterparts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a series of bilateral meetings here with his counterparts from Thailand, New Zealand, Japan and the European Union during which he discussed with them a host of key issues, including Indo-Pacific and maritime partnership.

Jaishankar is in the Thai capital to attend a number of conferences, including the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum and the 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation Ministerial Meeting.

"Off to an early start. Warm meeting with #ASEAN Chair and India Country Coordinator, Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai. Discussed expanding our maritime partnership; BIMSTEC cooperation and partnering in ACMECS," he tweeted.

Jaishankar also discussed issues related to Indo-Pacific region with New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

"Very cordial meeting with Deputy PM & Foreign Minister of New Zealand @winstonpeters. Good conversation on our shared Indo-Pacific approach. Agreed to upgrade economic and political ties," he tweeted after the meeting.

He met Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, and commended her personal contribution towards deepening India-EU relations.

The foreign minister also held talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and discussed a range of issues of mutual interests.