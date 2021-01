External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali with a focus on various key aspects of the bilateral relations. The talks are taking place under the framework of the Indo-Nepal joint commission meeting (JCM), officials said.

Gyawali arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit. He is the first senior political leader from Nepal to visit India after the ties between the two countries came under strain following a border row. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday gave a clear indication that the boundary issue is unlikely to be discussed at the JCM.