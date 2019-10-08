Exposure to air pollution can make you more aggressive
Updated : October 08, 2019 02:46 PM IST
Researchers have found that breathing polluted air does not only make you sick, but it could also make you more aggressive.
For the study, researchers cross-analysed three highly detailed datasets: daily criminal activity; daily county-level air pollution from 2006-2013 and daily data on wildfire smoke plumes from satellite imagery.
The study is set to be published in a forthcoming edition of the Journal of Environmental Economics and Management.
