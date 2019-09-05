Explainer: How important is Hong Kong to the rest of China?
Updated : September 05, 2019 08:45 AM IST
An intervention by Chinese troops could seriously damage Hong Kong's standing as a stable international financial centre and a gateway for global capital flowing into the world's second-largest economy. No other Chinese city, not even Shanghai, could step into that role in the foreseeable future.
China uses Hong Kong's currency, equity and debt markets to attract foreign funds, while international companies use Hong Kong as a launchpad to expand into mainland China. The bulk of foreign direct investment (FDI) in China continues to be channelled through the city.
Chinese banks hold more assets in Hong Kong â€” $1.1 trillion in 2018 â€” than lenders from any other region, according to Hong Kong Monetary Authority's data compiled by Natixis. That figure equates to roughly 9 percent of China's GDP. Losing such a massive financing channel risks destabilising the already slowing Chinese economy.
