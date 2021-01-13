Politics Explainer: Can lawmakers use impeachment to bar Trump from holding office again? Updated : January 13, 2021 07:25 AM IST House Democrats have accused Trump of inciting the ”lawless action” that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Trump on Tuesday told reporters that his speech to protesters before the Capitol was stormed was ”totally appropriate.” Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply