Explained: Why likely passage of Forest Conservation Bill in Monsoon Session of Parliament raises concern?

By CNBCTV18.com

The Forest Conservation Bill also proposes to redefine the ambit of “non-forest purpose” exemptions under Section 2 of the FCA. This will reportedly allow activities to be conducted on forest land without the need for any approval from the authorities.

A Parliamentary committee, which was set up to review the Forest (Conservation) Bill 2023, has reportedly given a go-ahead to the bill without any objection. The controversial bill is likely to be tabled during the monsoon session of the Parliament . The controversial bill proposes amendments to the Forest Conservation Act 1980 and aims to exempt certain forest land from legal protection.

Earlier, The Hindu reported that the Parliamentary committee had cleared and endorsed the amendment Bill in its entirety, despite objections from the opposition parties and North-Eastern states. The Forest Conservation Bill is one among the important bills, including the Data Protection Bill, to be tabled for discussion and passage during the monsoon session of the Parliament, which begins on July 20.