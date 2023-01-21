Explained: Why Bihar wants a caste survey and BJP is not interested

While proponents of the Bihar survey — not a census (explained inside) — say it is meant to better target welfare schemes, opponents strongly suspect it is related to Elections 2024. Meanwhile, the BJP remains against any fresh Socio-Economic and Caste Census, having refused to publish the one held in 2011. Here's a deep dive into the politics of it all.

The first phase of Bihar’s caste 'census' began a few weeks ago. The ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or Grand Alliance in Bihar has been demanding a national caste-based census in order to put an exact figure to the number of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state.

The exercise has been widely understood to have political undertones in order to propel the resurgence of Mandal-era social justice political action against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) nationalistic ‘Kamandal’ politics.

'Kamandal,’ a water pot often used by spiritual leaders, has over the years become a metaphor for Hindutva politics.

What is the exercise?

The caste-based survey in Bihar aims to collect demographic data like the number of households, the number of people in each household, their socio-economic conditions, and their castes. The first phase of the survey — which is a survey and not a census as state governments are not empowered by the Indian Constitution to conduct census-gathering exercises — will end on January 21 and count the number of households in the state.

The second phase of the survey will be held between April 1-30 and collect all the remaining data from the households.

Background

The decennial Census of India, the latest of which was supposed to have been conducted in 2011, measures demographic data like age, marital status, religion, whether Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, mother tongue, education level, disability, economic activity, migration, and fertility.

As a result, there is readily available data on the number of individuals belonging to SCs or STs and to different religious groups. However, since 1931, no census in India has measured the number of OBCs in the country. So there is no ready data available on the exact figures for the number of people belonging to 3,743 OBCs in India.

It was based on the data from the 1931 census that the Mandal Commission made its recommendation for bringing 27 percent reservation for OBCs. The commission used extrapolated data and determined that 52 percent of the total population of India, outside of ST and SC, belonged to OBCs. While the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) was conducted in 2011, its result was never published by the central government.

Why is Bihar holding the survey?

The proponents of the caste-based survey say that the exercise will help the state government to bring targeted social welfare schemes and initiatives to those who need it the most.

“The scientific data to be collected through caste-based survey would facilitate in preparing a state budget tailored for the welfare of oppressed classes and better implementation of welfare schemes. This is our big aim,” Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav said.

But experts widely believe that the real reason behind the survey is to mobilise support from OBCs by the parties within the Grand Alliance, many of which have their origins in the social justice politics of the Mandal era. Ahead of the 2024 General Elections, the parties may look to turn the social justice issue of providing for the backward classes as a rallying pole. 'The greater the number, the greater the share’ has been a rallying cry for many of these parties.

Why the opposition?

The BJP has been against including caste-based data in the national census despite calls from multiple political parties to do so. The Union government has previously stated in court filings that conducting an SECC would be “administratively difficult and cumbersome” and it was choosing not to collect caste data as a policy decision. The government had also declined to make public the results from the 2011 SECC.

The party had previously stated that it is aiming to empower people of all backward classes. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy is clear. He believes in ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ …and welfare measures have been extended to all irrespective of their castes,” BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said in 2021.