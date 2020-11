It's as tight it gets. According to the Associated Press at 1:55 pm IST, Joe Biden has 238 electoral college votes while incumbent US President Donald Trump has 213. Trump has won Florida, and the focus is now firmly on the three Northern industrial states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

In the final sprint of the presidential campaign, both the Biden and Trump camps set their eyes on Pennsylvania, also referred to as the Keystone State, a crucial contest that may determine the next president of the United States.

The state holds 20 electoral votes which in all likelihood, will be key to deciding to touches the magic figure of 270.

The path to winning Pennsylvania runs right through Erie. Thank you for the warm welcome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/J8BH5wat1J — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 2, 2020

Another interesting fact is that in 2016, Trump won the state by less than one percentage point. Before that, Pennsylvania had voted for Democratic candidates in six consecutive elections.

According to npr.org, only 64 percent votes have been counted till now and Donald Trump leads with approximately 56 percent votes compared to 43 percent, or a gap of about 700,000 votes. While ordinarily, that would constitute a major lead, pundits believe that the uncounted votes in the state have majorly favoured Joe Biden.

This is because Pennsylvania was among the states that allowed mailed-in votes to be accepted after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday. In Pennsylvania, ballots postmarked by November 3 can be accepted can arrive up to three days after the election.

The Washington Post has quoted the governor of the state, Tom Wolf (D), “I encourage all of you to take a deep breath... What’s most important is that we have accurate results and that each vote is counted.”

Trump has already avowed mail-in ballots, which were seen as a tool used more by Democrat voters in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, compared to Republican voters.

Hours after the results started trickling in, Trump was quick to declare victory, saying he has already won in Pennsylvania and said he would approach the Supreme Court alleging voter fraud.

But with Biden likely to flip Arizona -- both Fox News and AP have called the previously-Republican state in Biden's favour -- a victory for the Democrat in Pennsylvania could seal Trump's chances in this election.