  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market extends gains, Nifty above 11,800
Asian shares falter again, poised for first weekly loss since late-September
Oil falls as COVID-19 cases soar, Libya output jumps
Rupee ends at 74.43/USD; lowest closing in over 2 months
Home Politics
Politics

Explained: Which are the swing states that will decide the US poll outcome?

Updated : November 03, 2020 05:25 PM IST

The swing states, known as battlegrounds or purple states, are the targets for both the parties as they are the areas with unclear loyalties where both Republican and Democrat candidates enjoy strong support.
The swing states in the 2020 US elections are Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Explained: Which are the swing states that will decide the US poll outcome?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends over 1% higher, Nifty above 11,800; financials support gains

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends over 1% higher, Nifty above 11,800; financials support gains

Sun Pharma's Q2 consolidated net profit jumps 70% YoY to Rs 1,812.79 crore

Sun Pharma's Q2 consolidated net profit jumps 70% YoY to Rs 1,812.79 crore

Godrej Properties' Q2 net profit falls 78% at Rs 7.1 cr

Godrej Properties' Q2 net profit falls 78% at Rs 7.1 cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement