Home Minister Amit Shah on November 17 called the alliance of leaders in Jammu and Kashmir as "Gupkar gang" -- meaning “unholy gatbhandhan” -- and added that they were looking to get "foreign forces to intervene" in the Article 370 issue.

Here's an explanation of what the so called "Gupkar" gang referred by Shah is all about.

What is the Gupkar alliance?

In October, a total of seven political parties in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) came together to announce the formation of an alliance, which they called the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). These seven parties -- National Conference (NC), PDP, CPI, CPM, PC, JKPM and ANC -- formed the alliance with an aim to restore Article 370 and thereby return J&K to its special status, which was revoked last year ensuing much debate.

Farooq Abdullah of the NC was elected as the Chairman of the PAGD, while PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti was made the Vice-Chairperson. Abdullah, had earlier said that the alliance is an "anti-BJP" platform and not an "anti-national" one.

What is the Gupkar Declaration?

A day before the central government made the announcement with respect to Article 370 and revoking J&K's special status, political parties in the state (barring the BJP) had met at Farooq Abdullah's home in Srinagar, on Gupkar Road. Leaders from all parties then issued a joint statement in defense of Article 370, which is referred as the "Gupkar Declaration".