Explained: Twitter handles of Rahul Gandhi, other Cong leaders locked; what it means

Two days after Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was locked, the accounts of several Congress leaders and even the official Congress account were locked by Twitter for violation of its rules. The accounts were locked for sharing the image of the parents of the nine-year-old Dalit girl who was raped and murdered in Delhi.

While Congress leaders have accused Twitter of kowtowing to the BJP government, the platform told the Delhi High Court that the temporary lock was due to contravention of Twitter’s site policy.

What policy did Rahul Gandhi’s post violate?

Twitter has said Gandhi’s post violated Indian laws and Twitter’s site policy. The Congress MP’s post was said to be in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, wherein the identity of a minor victim cannot be revealed nor any information may be published that may reveal the identity of the victim.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had issued a notice to Twitter asking it to remove the post. An FIR was filed by Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar, a social activist, which was taken up by Delhi High Court.

Why were other Congress accounts locked?

The accounts of Congress leaders as well as the official account of the Congress party were blocked as they had also shared the same image.

Congress said accounts of chief spokesperson of the party Randeep Surjewala, party's general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken, Mahila Congress head Sushmita Dev, former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore were temporarily suspended. However, Twitter has not confirmed the locking of these accounts as of yet.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the head of the parliamentary IT panel, said that “automatically locking accounts is an extreme step... stifles freedom of expression" even though Twitter was complying with the law of the land. Tharoor, and other Congress members, have pointed to the double standards, asking about the images tweeted by accounts belonging to BJP MP Anju Bala and the Scheduled Castes Commission.

“The perception of double standards makes matters worse. When a BJP national spokesman posted a picture of the Hathras rape victim (violating Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code) Twitter did not lock his account. SC Commission posted a pic of the victim’s family (sic) 2 Aug; no action,” Tharoor tweeted.

“Action taken against a prominent Opposition leader raises obvious concerns of selectivity&bias. I urge Twitter to restore Rahul Gandhi’s account, review the policy of automatic suspensions & show more sensitivity to public concerns. Focus on what happened to the girl, not a pic!” he added.

There is no doubt that the outrage of the rape, murder &hasty cremation of a 9-yr-old Dalit girl shocked the nation’s conscience. It demands expeditious action, not against @RahulGandhi for a technical violation of law, but against those who were complicit in this human tragedy.

What does Twitter’s suspension mean?

All the tweets that were marked by the platform for violating its policy and Indian laws have been hidden from view and would need to be deleted by their account holders.

“If a tweet was found to be in violation of our rules, and has yet to be deleted by the person who tweeted it, we will hide it behind a notice. The account will remain locked until the tweet is removed,” explains Twitter on its help centre.

Accounts that have been temporarily suspended or locked will not be able to post any new tweets or retweets but can still use the Direct Messaging feature on the platform.

Usually, Twitter’s temporary suspensions range from 2-14 days, after which full functionality is restored to the account. Under the new social media intermediary rules, users can also take their grievances about account suspension directly to Twitter’s various levels of redressal system as mandated by the law.

What other steps can Twitter take?

Apart from temporary suspension, Twitter can permanently suspend an account for egregious violations of its site policy. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s account was permanently suspended in May this year following a series of controversial tweets.

“This is our most severe enforcement action. Permanently suspending an account will remove it from view, and the violator will not be allowed to create new accounts. When we permanently suspend an account, we notify people that they have been suspended for abuse violations, and explain which policy or policies they have violated and which content was in violation,” the platform explains.

The social media site may also limit the visibility of tweets from certain accounts and also ask for personal verification in order to ensure that “violators do not abuse the anonymity we offer and harass others on the platform.” Twitter said in that case it can "require the account owner to verify ownership with a phone number or email address."