The Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has cleared the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021. The contentious Bill, which allows more power to the state’s police personnel, was passed in the Assembly on Tuesday evening.

There was chaos inside the Assembly when the Bill was introduced. Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha was not only stopped from taking his chair by the Opposition MLAs, but literally held hostage in his chamber when the House was adjourned following a ruckus in the afternoon. Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad said that it was an assault on the prestige of the House.

Later in the day, videos of scuffle between the protesting MLAs and police went viral on social media.

What is the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021

The Bill proposes setting up a Special Armed Police force for maintaining public order, combating extremism, and ensuring better protection and security of specific establishments.

Special Armed Police officers will have the power to arrest people on suspicion even without a warrant if they pose any risk of causing a disturbance or preventing the force from ensuring security of an establishment.

The Bill also gives power to the officers of a notified rank or above of the special police to conduct searches of a suspect’s premises without a warrant from a magistrate.

Besides, it grants a kind of immunity to the officers of the Special Armed Police as it bars courts from taking cognizance of any complaint except when the government has sanctioned action against the concerned officers.

Why did the Nitish government introduce it?

The Bill will basically rename the Bihar Military Police giving it more teeth. In the preamble to the Bill, the Bihar government has argued that the state requires an armed police force with multi-domain expertise as its security needs have changed over the last several years.

Opposition up in arms

The Rashtriya Janata Dal-led opposition termed it “black” legislation and protested against it. They tried to snatch papers from the hands of BJP MLA Prem Kumar. This led to pushing and shoving in the House.

The Opposition MLAs even tried to stop Speaker Sinha from taking his chair. A group of women legislators of the RJD climbed onto the podium while others threw away furniture, including the Assembly secretary’s chair.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar later said that many new legislators needed to be trained in parliamentary behaviour. “Action will be taken against those members who might have indulged in vandalism on the floor of the house,” he added.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav lashed out against the government and called the Act a “draconian” one that gives the government absolute power.