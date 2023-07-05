Explained: The controversy over Karnataka slugfest over anti-cow slaughter Act

The controversial Act was introduced by the BJP government in 2020. Now, and the newly-elected Congress-led government under CM Siddaramaiah is reportedly planning to repeal/modify it. A look at the Act and how it differs from the previous less stringent law.

The Karnataka Assembly session is underway, and the Congress-led government in the state is expected to introduce Bills and amendments to repeal or modify a few laws enacted by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

At the centre of attention, however, is the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

The Opposition BJP is alleging that the government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is planning to repeal the anti-cow slaughter Act. The BJP members even stalled proceedings of the Legislative Council on Wednesday, July 5, over the issue.

However, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister K. Venkatesh assured that there is no proposal to repeal the anti-cow slaughter law, The Hindu reported.

The Congress first indicated its intentions to repeal the controversial Act during the poll campaign, and recently, Venkatesh, reiterated the intent at an event in Mysuru. This has triggered a political slugfest in the state.

His remarks led to strong protests from the BJP, which even prompted CM Siddaramaiah to say that any amendments the law would only be done after due discussion.

Earlier, a tweet by Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has fuelled speculations over the newly-inducted government overturning some of the decisions of the previous government over issues like religious conversion, hijab ban and cow slaughter, among others.

Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020

The Act was promulgated as an ordinance in January 2021 and passed in the Legislative Council in February by a voice vote, following which it came into effect on February 25, 2021.

Before this, a less stringent Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 was already in place in the state.

It was strongly opposed by the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), due to its stringent nature and the limitations it posed for the farmers.

At the time, the opposition argued that the party had ignored the harsh economic and social implications of the Act, which may cause further distress to farmers after the pandemic.

The introduction of the Act had been a prominent demand from the right-wing groups like the RSS, the VHP and others.

How is it different from the 1964 law?

The 2020 law replaced the 1964 Act, which banned the killing of “any cow or calf of she-buffalo” but allowed the slaughter of bullocks, and male or female buffalos above the age of 12 years after being certified by a competent authority.

However, under the 2020 law, cattle have been designated as “cow, calf of a cow and bull, bullock and male or female buffalo” and the slaughter of all of them is banned.

It only exempts buffaloes above the age of 12 years (certified by a competent authority), cattle used in medical research, cattle certified for slaughter by a veterinarian to prevent spread of a disease, and very sick cattle.

While the old law had provisions of less harsh punishments like imprisonment up to six months, or fine up to Rs 1,000, or both, the new law increased punishment to the range of 3-7 years of jail, or fines ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh, or both.

Under the new law illegal transport of cattle, sale of meat and purchase or disposal of cattle for slaughter is punishable as well.