CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsExplained: The controversy over Karnataka slugfest over anti cow slaughter Act

Explained: The controversy over Karnataka slugfest over anti-cow slaughter Act

Explained: The controversy over Karnataka slugfest over anti-cow slaughter Act
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 6:07:10 PM IST (Published)

The controversial Act was introduced by the BJP government in 2020. Now, and the newly-elected Congress-led government under CM Siddaramaiah is reportedly planning to repeal/modify it. A look at the Act and how it differs from the previous less stringent law.

The Karnataka Assembly session is underway, and the Congress-led government in the state is expected to introduce Bills and amendments to repeal or modify a few laws enacted by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

At the centre of attention, however, is the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.


The Opposition BJP is alleging that the government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is planning to repeal the anti-cow slaughter Act. The BJP members even stalled proceedings of the Legislative Council on Wednesday, July 5, over the issue.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X