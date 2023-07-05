Explained: The controversy over Karnataka slugfest over anti-cow slaughter Act

By CNBCTV18.com

The controversial Act was introduced by the BJP government in 2020. Now, and the newly-elected Congress-led government under CM Siddaramaiah is reportedly planning to repeal/modify it. A look at the Act and how it differs from the previous less stringent law.

The Karnataka Assembly session is underway, and the Congress-led government in the state is expected to introduce Bills and amendments to repeal or modify a few laws enacted by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. At the centre of attention, however, is the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

The Opposition BJP is alleging that the government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is planning to repeal the anti-cow slaughter Act. The BJP members even stalled proceedings of the Legislative Council on Wednesday, July 5, over the issue.