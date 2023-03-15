Explained: Telangana's Kaleshwaram project that has triggered protests

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila has been protesting against the Telangana government over the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. The project has been the subject of controversy due to its escalating costs and lack of demonstrable use.

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila was detained by the Delhi police on Tuesday during her protest at Jantar Mantar against the Telangana government over the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in the state. The lift irrigation project has been the subject of controversy due to its escalating costs and lack of demonstrable use.

“It is the biggest scam of India as it involves an amount of Rs 70,000 crore and it is no less than the 2G scam or coal scam that took place in the past,” she told reporters during the protest.

She said that the cost of the project was increased from Rs 38,500 crore to Rs 1.20 lakh crore, “but yesterday the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) minister claimed that only 1.5 lakh acres of land have been irrigated.” This shows that Kaleshwaram is the biggest flop show but it has lined the pockets of a contractor and a family, she alleged.

What is the Kaleshwaram Project?

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is a massive venture in Telangana. The project aims to improve water availability in drought-prone regions of the state, like Karimnagar, Warangal, and Khammam. Unlike conventional irrigation projects that relied on gravity or the flow of water, the Kaleshwaram project uses massive irrigation pumps to move water from the Godavari river to other areas.

Water is moved through a series of dams, reservoirs, and canals as part of the project. The construction of the project started in 2016 and was completed within three years.

According to the Telangana government, the project would produce 240 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water that would be used to irrigate 18.26 lakh acres of land in 13 districts. The project would also be used to provide drinking water to Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

What is the controversy?

One of the primary concerns is the cost of the project, which is estimated to be around Rs 1.2 lakh crore, but the financial viability of continually using the project has also been called into question. Due to the electricity cost of using massive pumps to lift water from the Godavari, the cost of irrigation per acre is significantly high. The amount of loans taken by the government for the project has also put significant financial pressure on the southern state.

“While 2 TMCs per day could be utilised, they did not even close it with 0.5 TMC, proving that the entire Rs 1.20 lakh crore was down the drain. Besides, the debt servicing cost and power bills are all forcing Telangana to bleed. KCR is full of lies and dishonesty while the late YSR even ensured canal works were almost complete. All KCR had to do was continue the original plan and execute it,” Sharmila said during the protests.

Another concern is the potential environmental impact of the project. The construction of the dams and canals has led to the displacement of over 15,000 people with several land disputes emerging as a result. There are also concerns about the long-term sustainability of the project due to its impact on the already stressed Godavari.

Most of the controversy surrounding the project stems from its 2015-16 redesign. The government redesigned the earlier Pranahita Chevella Lift Irrigation project, a project that had initially been floated by the previous Congress government in Andhra Pradesh in 2004.

The project was redesigned, revamped and expanded in scope by the K Chandrashekar Rao led-government. The project faced issues with statutory approvals, high-interest-rate loans, and technical design.

The technical specifications came into question after several pumping stations of the project were submerged after floods in the low-lying areas of the state last year.

“I have been arguing against the very design of the Kaleshwaram project ever since the Chief Minister signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government. And the recent floods have again exposed the design deficiencies in the project and also its utility,” former minister for Irrigation and senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah said in July 2022.

The project was constructed by Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL). Earlier in the year, BSP Telangana chief RS Praveen Kumar alleged that the BRS government in the state had redesigned the project in order to serve the interest of the company in exchange for kickbacks.