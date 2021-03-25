Explained: Parliamentary scrutiny of Union Budget 2021-22 Updated : March 25, 2021 07:37 PM IST The 2021-22 budget process concluded on Wednesday in Parliament with Rajya Sabha debating the Finance Bill, 2021 before returning it to Lok Sabha for enactment. Finance Bills are not referred to Parliamentary Committees for detailed scrutiny. Published : March 25, 2021 07:37 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply