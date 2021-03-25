  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics

Explained: Parliamentary scrutiny of Union Budget 2021-22

Updated : March 25, 2021 07:37 PM IST

The 2021-22 budget process concluded on Wednesday in Parliament with Rajya Sabha debating the Finance Bill, 2021 before returning it to Lok Sabha for enactment.
Finance Bills are not referred to Parliamentary Committees for detailed scrutiny.
Explained: Parliamentary scrutiny of Union Budget 2021-22
Published : March 25, 2021 07:37 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Assembly Elections highlights: Campaigning for Phase 1 polls in Bengal, Assam ends today

Assembly Elections highlights: Campaigning for Phase 1 polls in Bengal, Assam ends today

Battle for Bengal: Decoding the phase 1 elections

Battle for Bengal: Decoding the phase 1 elections

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.98 times on Day 2

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.98 times on Day 2

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement