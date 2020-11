The CPI(M)-led Kerala government has decided to put on hold the implementation of the amendment to the state Police Act citing criticism from various quarters. “We are not intending to implement the amended Kerala Police Act. A detailed discussion will be held in the state assembly in this regard and further steps will be taken after hearing views from various quarters," said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the controversial amendment that was subjected to criticism from various quarters.

What is the Kerala Police Act Amendment?

The state cabinet, last month, recommended the addition of Section 118-A to the Police Act. It stipulates either imprisonment for up to five years or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both to those who produce, publish or disseminate content through any means of communication with an intention to intimidate, insult or defame any person through social media.

The response

Kerala has amended the Kerala PoliceAct by ordinance that provides jail term for any social media or cyber post that is deemed “offensive” or threatening.This is draconian& bound to be abused to silence dissent.Similar Sec 66A of the IT Act was struck downhttps://t.co/Z6V6EcfFk7 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) November 22, 2020

The move also put both the Left parties in a quandary as they have been vocal about any move by authorities curbing the freedom of speech and expression. "We have asked our state units to reconsider the ordinance. We have spoken to the CPI(M) leadership and we both concur that the ordinance cannot go forward," CPI general secretary D Raja told PTI.

The move also raised eyebrows as it came at a time when the state government and the ruling CPI(M) have been receiving flak, particularly on social media for the alleged involvement of party leaders and their family in various offences including narcotics and corruption. However, the authorities defended the move saying that the step is needed to tackle the threat of cyber-attacks, against which the existing laws are quite inadequate.

What’s next?

The LDF government is likely to let the ordinance lapse.