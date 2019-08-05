#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Explained Articles 370 and 35A: Here's what the two articles of the Indian Constitution pertain to in relation to Jammu and Kashmir

Updated : August 05, 2019 11:44 AM IST

Here's a brief explainer on Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution and their relation to Jammu and Kashmir.
Article 370 grants an autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Article 35A gives the the Jammu & Kashmir Legislature full discretionary power to decide who the 'permanent residents' of the state are.
Explained Articles 370 and 35A: Here's what the two articles of the Indian Constitution pertain to in relation to Jammu and Kashmir
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Opening Bell: Sensex plunges 600 points, Nifty around 10,800 level; YES Bank tanks 7%, SBI down 4%

Opening Bell: Sensex plunges 600 points, Nifty around 10,800 level; YES Bank tanks 7%, SBI down 4%

SBI shares fall 4% as brokerages cut price targets after Q1 miss

SBI shares fall 4% as brokerages cut price targets after Q1 miss

Berger Paints Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

Berger Paints Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV