Explained Articles 370 and 35A: Here's what the two articles of the Indian Constitution pertain to in relation to Jammu and Kashmir
Updated : August 05, 2019 11:44 AM IST
Here's a brief explainer on Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution and their relation to Jammu and Kashmir.
Article 370 grants an autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Article 35A gives the the Jammu & Kashmir Legislature full discretionary power to decide who the 'permanent residents' of the state are.
