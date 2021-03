Just days after a White man shot and killed eight persons at Asian-owned spas in Georgia, another shooting has rocked the US. On Monday, 10 persons, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. While the suspects in both cases have been arrested, the events have reignited the age-old debate on gun control in America.

The shootings, incidentally, come at a time when The House of Representatives has approved a pair of gun control bills. On March 11, the Democrat-led House approved two firearm reform bills aimed at strengthening gun laws in the country. The first bill will broaden background checks on those purchasing weapons. This will cover the ambit of customers purchasing guns over the internet, at gun shows, and through certain private transactions, reported Reuters.

The second bill would give authorities 10 business days, as against the current period of three days, to complete a federal background check before issuing a gun sale license to customers. With only eight Republicans having backed the first bill and two Republicans supporting the second bill, it appears those in power are divided when it comes to gun control — a division made more apparent by the recent tragedies.

What is gun control?

Gun control is an umbrella term that covers any and all protocol that can help regulate who can possess or sell firearms, and what kind of firearms these may be. It covers issues such as the basic criterion an individual must fulfil to be able to possess and use a firearm, the extent of a customer’s background verification, and how much of an intermediary role the government must play between the buyers and sellers of arms.

With time, federal law has come to disallow certain people from owning firearms. This includes people holding criminal records, battling mental illness, and those with a permanent restraining order, among other categories.

What does the law state?

It all starts with the Second Amendment to the US constitution, which was ratified in 1791. The Amendment states: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary for the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed”.

The ambiguity in language as to whether the right to bear arms is individual or group-based had led to heated debates about an individual’s right to own arms in the US. Those against individuals’ possession of guns point to the use of the word “militia” in the law, arguing that one must be part of the armed forces to enjoy the right. However, gun enthusiasts interpret it as the “right of the people”.

Things took a turn in 2008, when Dick Heller, a security guard in Washington DC, moved the Supreme Court for his right to take his arms home in a district that did not allow him to do so. The Second Amendment was studied in the contemporary context and five of the nine justices felt that DC law, which prevented the likes of Heller from keeping his gun at home, should be struck down.

Justice Antonin Scalia wrote about the law as such: “There seems to us no doubt, on the basis of both text and history, that the Second Amendment conferred an individual right to keep and bear arms”.

The ruling was celebrated by the National Rifle Association (NRA), the pro-gun lobbying group with over five million members.

Additionally, the NRA has for long maintained a continued stance against expanded background checks. The recent bill passed by the House Democrats will only add to the chagrin. But why does the NRA matter?

The New York Times describes the NRA as the leader of a powerful lobby of gun rights advocates “that politicians fear to cross”. Interestingly, the NRA spent more than $30 million to support Donald Trump’s bid for presidency in 2016.