Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls 2022 Results Live: BJP vs AAP vs Congress — who has the edge?

Himachal Pradesh Elections | Young people blame state government for not creating ample job opportunities
As per CMIE's latest report, the unemployment rate in Himachal Pradesh is higher than the national average of 7.8 percent and the youth are not happy. They blame the government for not creating ample job opportunities for them.
20 year old Neha Sharma is from Chamba, 335 kilometers from Shimla city. She came to Shimla for her PhD in political science but is certain that even that PhD will not guarantee her a job in the state, given its poor employment track record. Not surprising then, that unemployment is a major issue that political parties have been using as state assembly elections draw near.
Exit polls 2022: Key battles in Himachal Pradesh elections
Current Chief Minister and BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur contested the Himachal Pradesh 2022 elections from the Seraj Assembly constituency. He is in fray against Congress’s Chet Ram Thakur. Seraj has been a BJP stronghold with Jai Ram Thakur winning the seat since 1998. In 2017, Chet Ram lost to Jai Ram Thakur by 11,254 votes. However, in this year’s elections, Chet Ram is looking to highlight the lack of road connectivity, a major contention among voters, to win the seat.'
Anirudh Singh vs Suresh Bharadwaj
The BJP fielded urban development minister Suresh Bharadwaj against sitting Congress MLA Anirudh Singh in the Kasumpti constituency. Bharadwaj has won the elections four times from neighbouring Shimla Urban. Meanwhile, Singh, who claims to have royal origins, has won from Kasumpti in the past two elections with handsome margins.
Rajiv Saizal vs Vinod Sultanpuri
Rajiv Saizal, minister for family welfare, health and Ayurveda, contested the 2022 Himachal Pradesh elections from Kasauli (SC), a seat he has won thrice in the past. He is being challenged by Congress’ Vinod Sultanpuri, whom Saizal defeated in 2017 and 2012. Prior to Saizal’s win, Kasauli (SC) was a Congress bastion with Raghu Raj winning the elections five times.
Exit Polls 2022 Results: Who will win Gujarat Assembly elections 2022?
A three-way contest between the BJP, AAP, and Congress was witnessed as the voting began across 14,975 polling stations in Gujarat for the second phase on Monday. As many as 833 candidates were in the fray.
Over 70 percent voter turnout was recorded in Himachal Pradesh, 63 percent was recorded in the first phase of the Gujarat elections and another 60 percent was recorded in the second phase of the assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Sukhram Rathva were among those who cast votes.
While Bhupendra Patel is fighting polls from his constituency Ghatlodia. Hardik Patel is contesting against Congress MLA Lakhabhai Bharwad from the Viramgam Assembly constituency, which is part of the Ahmedabad district. Kirit Rathod, a popular Dalit activist, is also contesting from Viramgam as an Independent candidate. Jignesh Mewani is contesting as a Congress candidate from the Vadgam constituency and Alpesh Thakore is fighting the polls on a BJP ticket from the Gandhinagar South constituency.
The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the past 27 years. What are the of the party winning polls this? Stay tuned as pollsters predict the results of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022.