Exit polls: Hung assembly likely in Meghalaya? What Conrad Sangma said on forging alliance with BJP

Meghalaya exit polls: Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) is likely to emerge as the single-largest party in the state. The majority mark to form government in the state is 31 and CM Sangma seems open to a post-poll alliance.
As exit polls results were announced on Monday, no political party in Meghalaya was projected to cross the half-way mark of 31 seats in the recently-held state assembly elections. Exit polls predicted a maximum of 26 seats for the NPP and this may lead to a hung House. The majority mark to form government in the state is 31.
This raised speculation that Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP), which is likely to emerge as the single-largest party, might need outside help to form a coalition government in the state.
The BJP and that NPP had formed a post-poll alliance in 2018. However, they decided to go solo this year, eliminating the possibility of a pre-poll alliance. Meanwhile, Sangma had been open to form an alliance after the election results which will be declared on March 2. According to some pollsters, the NPP might also look at the UDP for a possible alliance.
When asked about forging an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BJP again, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told India Today he will "look at what will be the best option".
"We had always expressed we will do better than the last time...I expect numbers to be higher than the exit polls. Based on the results, we will decide how to move forward based on the best interest for the people... If we get a fractured mandate, limitations are there. We will look at what will be the best option."
On the BJP accusing the NPP of being a corrupt party, Sangma said: "We have nothing against anybody. For the five years, we (NPP-BJP) worked together. We made a conscious decision to fight separately and then we will see how things go and take a decision when time will come."
Meghalaya exit polls results
Three exit polls on Monday predicted that Conrad Sangma's NPP is likely to get maximum assembly seats in the state. The United Democratic Party (UDP) is likely to get 8-12 seats in Meghalaya.
The Matrize exit poll gave 21-26 seats to NPP, while BJP received 6-11 seats. The TMC was given 8-13 seats and Congress 3-6 seats. Meanwhile, the India Today-Axis My India poll predicted 18-24 seats for the NPP, followed by 6-12 seats for the Congress, 4-8 seats for the BJP, and 4-8 seats for others. The Times Now-ETG predicted 18-26 seats for the NPP.
|Party
|India Today-My Axis poll
|Times Now-ETG
|Jan Ki Baat
|NPP
|18-24 seats
|18-26 seats
|11-16 seats
|Congress
|6-12 seats
|2-5 seats
|11-6 seats
|BJP
|4-8 seats
|3-5 seats
|3-7 seats
|TMC
|8-14 seats
|14-9 seats
First Published: Feb 27, 2023 9:08 PM IST
