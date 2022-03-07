Exit polls 2022: When and where to watch today

The focus shifts on exit polls on Monday as the voting for the seventh and last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 nears end at 6 pm. Ahead of the D-day, people eagerly await the exit polls, which is a prediction ahead of the result in the high-stakes battle. The result will be declared on March 10, Thursday.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) directives, the exit poll findings can be made public only after the conclusion of voting in all the states going to polls simultaneously.

The exit polls will be released only after 7 pm today, i.e. March 7, after the voting concludes in Uttar Pradesh.

When and Where to Watch Exit Polls

Exit polls in India are typically conducted by Chanakya, CVoter, and MyAxis India, among others. You can watch the broadcast on CNN-News18, and live stream it online too.

You can also watch the in-depth coverage of various exit polls by CNBCTV18.com starting 6:30 PM.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur went to polls in February and March. Elections were held in seven for 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

The 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly and 40-member Goa Assembly went to polls on February 14. Voters sealed the fate of 117-member Punjab Assembly on February 20, and 60-member Manipur Assembly on February 27 and March 3.