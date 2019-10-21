Exit polls 2019 Haryana election: BJP set to accomplish 'Mission 75', Congress to get just 10 seats, says News18 IPSOS survey

The BJP will comfortably win the assembly elections in Haryana, repeating its crushing victory in the May general elections, and leaving the main opposition Congress party trailing far behind, according to a survey by News 18-Ipsos released on Monday.

The BJP is expected to win 75 seats in Haryana, improving from its 2014 tally of 47 seats. The Congress seats will drop from 15 in the 2014 polls to 10, as per the poll results.

Om Prakash Chautala-led Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is likely to be decimated, with the exit poll results giving it a blank.

Dushyant Chautala-led Janata Jannayak Party is expected to win two seats in its maiden assembly polls in the state. JJP is the breakway faction of INLD.

BJP's NDA partner SAD is expected to win 1 seat.

The BJP has 48 members in the outgoing assembly. It has set a target of winning 75-plus seats in the 90-member House riding on the hype of the abrogation of Article 370 and the National Citizens Register (NRC).

The Congress is focusing on issues like the economic slowdown, rising unemployment and farmers distress in its campaign.

While the BJP and the Congress are contesting on all 90 seats, the BSP is in the fray on 87 seats, and the INLD is contesting on 81 seats. There are some 375 candidates contesting as Independents.

