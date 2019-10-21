Politics
Exit polls 2019 Haryana election: BJP set to accomplish 'Mission 75', Congress to get just 10 seats, says News18 IPSOS survey
Updated : October 21, 2019 07:09 PM IST
The BJP is expected to win 75 seats in Haryana, improving from its 2014 tally of 47 seats.
The Congress seats will drop from 15 in the 2014 polls to 10, as per the survey results.
Dushyant Chautala-led Janata Jannayak Party is expected to win two seats in its maiden assembly polls in the state.
