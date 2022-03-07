Exit polls 2022 LIVE news update: The high-stakes battle in the five assembly elections in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakahnd and Manipur will soon end as the seventh and final phase of polling in UP concludes on Monday evening. The focus shifts to what the exit polls or post-poll surveys say about the mood of the voter in the five states, especially Uttar Pradesh where Yogi Adityanath-led BJP is hoping to remake history in a state that has not returned the incumbent to power in the last few elections. Akhilesh Yadav will hope that history stays on his side. In Punjab, the latest poll battle is interesting with Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress hoping to retain power against rivals AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal. The new kid on the block is Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress in alliance with BJP. Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur too have remained volatile although the key contest in these states is between the BJP and Congress-led alliances. Here are the live updates from the exit poll results 2022 today:
How reliable are exit polls?
The accuracy of exit polls has been a subject of debate over the years. Experts state that they aren't accurate and only provide a broad trend and a sense of direction as to the mood of the nation. There have been instances in the past when exit polls have failed to capture the mood of voters. The experience so far suggests that the exit poll often presents a broader picture of the election results but remains far away from the results after counting.
How right or wrong pollsters were while predicting the 2017 UP elections?
Just months after demonetisation, most exit polls had predicted a hung assembly in Uttar Pradesh, according to a Firstpost report. The exit polls had stated, however, that the BJP would emerge as the largest party, it added. Barring India Today-Axis survey and Today's Chanakya {251 to 279 and 285}, all the other exit polls had reported that the BJP would win around 160 to 180 seats. However, the BJP surprised them all and came out on top with a thumping 312 seats; their allies, the Apna Dal (Sonelal) led by Anupriya Patel and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party headed by Om Prakash Rajbhar won nine and four seats respectively, taking the BJP+'s count to 325. Most exit polls had also predicted that the SP-Congress alliance would bag anywhere between 80 to 160 seats. Unfortunately, the pollsters got it wrong again when the final tally emerged and that the alliance had managed to bag only 54 of the seats {47 for SP and only 7 for the Congress}.
What has Election Commission said for 2022 Exit Polls
The Election Commission of India has barred the sharing of exit polls between February 10 and March 7, as well as print and electronic media organisations from conducting or publishing predictions for election results during that time. “No person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise the results of any exit poll by means of print or any other manner,” the poll body stated in its order. Consequently, the exit polls will be released after the final phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh at around 7pm.
Are pollsters usually right? Let us take you down the memory lane more than two years back
2019 Lok Sabha elections exit polls vs leads: Who got it right?
Exit polls 2022: When and where to watch today
Exit polls in India are typically conducted by Chanakya, CVoter, and MyAxis India, among others. You can watch the broadcast on CNN-News18, and live stream it online too. You can also watch the in-depth coverage of various exit polls by CNBCTV18.com starting 6:30 PM.
Good evening readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the exit polls today, after the voting in the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh gets over at around 7 pm, thereby concluding the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments as various media houses bring out their post-poll surveys.