How right or wrong pollsters were while predicting the 2017 UP elections?

Just months after demonetisation, most exit polls had predicted a hung assembly in Uttar Pradesh, according to a Firstpost report. The exit polls had stated, however, that the BJP would emerge as the largest party, it added. Barring India Today-Axis survey and Today's Chanakya {251 to 279 and 285}, all the other exit polls had reported that the BJP would win around 160 to 180 seats. However, the BJP surprised them all and came out on top with a thumping 312 seats; their allies, the Apna Dal (Sonelal) led by Anupriya Patel and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party headed by Om Prakash Rajbhar won nine and four seats respectively, taking the BJP+'s count to 325. Most exit polls had also predicted that the SP-Congress alliance would bag anywhere between 80 to 160 seats. Unfortunately, the pollsters got it wrong again when the final tally emerged and that the alliance had managed to bag only 54 of the seats {47 for SP and only 7 for the Congress}.