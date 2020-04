The Maharashtra government will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the extension of lockdown for another 10-15 days only in Mumbai and the greater Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), top sources in the cabinet told CNBC-TV18 on Friday. The state government is expected to suggest lockdown extension during a video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, sources added.

While Maharashtra is not planning for a state-wide extended lockdown, CNBC-TV18 sources said the final decision on the extension of lockdown in any form or an exit strategy will depend on how the Centre views the coronavirus outbreak situation.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with the highest number of coronavirus positive cases at 1,364. The state has also reported the highest death toll of 97 out of 199 deaths from the virus across India.

Within Maharashtra, Mumbai and MMR as well as Pune are among top coronavirus hotspots. India's financial capital Mumbai has reported nearly 750 cases.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday took several important decisions including deployment of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Mumbai to enforce strict lockdown in the city, including in congested areas like Dharavi. The Cabinet also said that it will use drones to enhance surveillance in the state and restrict people from crowding.

Several state governments have demanded an extension in the ongoing 21-day coronavirus lockdown period announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

Odisha has already announced an extension of state-wide lockdown till April 30. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said ‘Coronavirus is the biggest threat that the human race has faced in more than a century. Life will not be the same ever.’ He also added that Odisha has urged the Central government to extend the nation-wide lockdown.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has also sought extension of lockdown but he also said that the final decision will be taken after discussions with PM Modi.