Politics Exclusive: In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 firms with military ties Updated : November 23, 2020 10:53 AM IST US President Donald Trump has stepped up his actions in recent months against China. Ten days ago, Trump unveiled an executive order prohibiting US investments in Chinese companies that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.