Exclusive: Government likely to outline new water conservation scheme in Budget

In a bid to overcome water crises plaguing states, the 2019 Union Budget could outline a new water conservation scheme.

The government may start with Rs 10,000 crore provision for a new water conservation scheme, people aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

The water conservation scheme could be a centrally-sponsored scheme and the expected time frame for its implementation will likely be 3-5 years.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2019 Union Budget on July 5. It will be the first Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government that came to power with a convincing majority in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.