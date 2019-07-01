Economy
Exclusive: Government likely to outline new water conservation scheme in Budget
Updated : July 01, 2019 03:46 PM IST
In a bid to overcome water crises plaguing states, the 2019 Union Budget could outline a new water conservation scheme.
The government may start with Rs 10,000 crore provision for a new water conservation scheme.
The water conservation scheme could be a centrally-sponsored scheme and the expected time frame for its implementation will likely be 3-5 years.
