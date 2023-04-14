Arvind Kejriwal summoned by CBI in excise policy scam case

Kejriwal has been asked to be present at the CBI headquarters at 11 am on April 16 to answer queries of the investigating team. His ex-deputy is already behind bars on charges that the AAP strongly refutes.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, April 14, summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy scam case on April 16.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Kejriwal has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 am to answer queries of the investigating team. Already, the central probe agency has arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.
It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.
"It was further alleged that irregularities were committed, including modifications in excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval etc.
"It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," a CBI spokesperson had said after FIR filed on August 17, 2022.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Apr 14, 2023 5:56 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!