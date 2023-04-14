English
Arvind Kejriwal summoned by CBI in excise policy scam case

Kejriwal has been asked to be present at the CBI headquarters at 11 am on April 16 to answer queries of the investigating team. His ex-deputy is already behind bars on charges that the AAP strongly refutes.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, April 14, summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy scam case on April 16.

Kejriwal has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 am to answer queries of the investigating team.  Already, the central probe agency has arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.
It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.
"It was further alleged that irregularities were committed, including modifications in excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval etc.
"It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," a CBI spokesperson had said after FIR filed on August 17, 2022.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Apr 14, 2023 5:56 PM IST
X