Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb escapes unhurt in a car crash in Haryana's Panipat

Former Tripura Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Biplab Kumar Deb, escaped unscathed after his car collided with a stationary vehicle on the GT road in Haryana's Panipat district on Monday.

The accident occurred on a stretch of road between Samlakha and Panipat while Deb, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP and the BJP in-charge for Haryana, was traveling from Delhi to Chandigarh. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Samalkha) Om Prakash.

The incident reportedly happened when a car stopped on the GT road after experiencing a punctured tire. Deb's vehicle, traveling from behind, collided with the stationary car.

Authorities have not released any information regarding the extent of the damage to the vehicles involved in the accident. However, it was confirmed that Deb's vehicle was significantly impacted by the collision.

Biplab Kumar Deb is a prominent BJP figure who has held various positions in the party, including that of Chief Minister of Tripura from March 2018 to March 2021. He has also served as the president of the Tripura unit of the BJP.

Despite the incident, Deb was able to continue his journey to Chandigarh following the accident. It remains unclear if any legal action will be taken in connection with the incident.