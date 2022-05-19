Ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar joins BJP

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party chief J P Nadda.

Last week, Jakhar had quit Congress after lashing out at former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Twitter, saying that he was "not an asset" as portrayed by the party leadership.

He had gone live on his Facebook page to make the announcement of quitting the party. "It is my parting gift to the party. These are my last words to Congressmen. Good luck and Goodbye Congress, Jakhar had said while announcing that he was parting ways with the Congress.

Jakhar, who is a former Lok Sabha member, was removed from all party posts by the Congress' disciplinary committee, following allegations of anti-party activities by certain Punjab unit leaders against him.

He had also lashed out at veteran Congress leader Ambika Soni for her statement on the "repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister in Punjab". Jakhar also held Soni's statement as one of the reasons for the Congress' drubbing in the Punjab assembly polls earlier this year.

"It is sad, bad, ugly and outrageous on part of Jakhar Sahab to have gone public with such wild and unsubstantiated allegations against the party that had given so much to him and his family," Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had said in a statement after Jakhar had quit the party.