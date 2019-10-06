#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Business

Ex-Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quits party

Updated : October 06, 2019 09:59 AM IST

Tanwar had been sulking ever since he was removed from the post of Haryana Congress chief last month and had staged a protest along with hundreds of his supporters outside the residence of party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi.
Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam also had alleged that party has been taken over by sycophants and those close to Rahul Gandhi are being sidelined deliberately.
Ex-Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quits party
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV