Ex-Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quits party
Updated : October 06, 2019 09:59 AM IST
Tanwar had been sulking ever since he was removed from the post of Haryana Congress chief last month and had staged a protest along with hundreds of his supporters outside the residence of party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi.
Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam also had alleged that party has been taken over by sycophants and those close to Rahul Gandhi are being sidelined deliberately.
