Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Economy

Ex-defence officers, bureaucrats move SC against centre's decision on Article 370

Updated : August 18, 2019 02:43 PM IST

They sought directions declaring presidential orders of August 5 as "unconstitutional, void and inoperative".
More than half a dozen petitions have been filed in the apex court against the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370.
On August 16, the apex court had refrained from examining the legal challenges posed to the changes made in the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir.
Ex-defence officers, bureaucrats move SC against centre's decision on Article 370
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Overdrive: First drive of MG Hector 1.5T DCT

Overdrive: First drive of MG Hector 1.5T DCT

Post sale of Bengaluru tech park, Coffee Day Enterprises debt to fall to Rs 1,000 crore

Post sale of Bengaluru tech park, Coffee Day Enterprises debt to fall to Rs 1,000 crore

Gold dips 1% as equities firm, but eyes third weekly gain

Gold dips 1% as equities firm, but eyes third weekly gain

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV