Ex-defence officers, bureaucrats move SC against centre's decision on Article 370
Updated : August 18, 2019 02:43 PM IST
They sought directions declaring presidential orders of August 5 as "unconstitutional, void and inoperative".
More than half a dozen petitions have been filed in the apex court against the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370.
On August 16, the apex court had refrained from examining the legal challenges posed to the changes made in the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir.
