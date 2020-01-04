#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Everything that you should know about the aftermath of the US killing of Iran's Soleimani

Updated : January 04, 2020 03:23 PM IST

Oil prices surged 3 percent on Friday following Soleimani’s killing.
Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed “harsh retaliation" after the airstrike, calling Soleimani the “international face of resistance.”
The US government urged Americans to flee Baghdad, as Iraqi lawmakers worked on legislation asking US troops to leave.
Everything that you should know about the aftermath of the US killing of Iran's Soleimani
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Bad loans worth Rs 1 lakh crore may hit courts soon, says report

Bad loans worth Rs 1 lakh crore may hit courts soon, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV