Everything that you should know about the aftermath of the US killing of Iran's Soleimani
Updated : January 04, 2020 03:23 PM IST
Oil prices surged 3 percent on Friday following Soleimani’s killing.
Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed “harsh retaliation" after the airstrike, calling Soleimani the “international face of resistance.”
The US government urged Americans to flee Baghdad, as Iraqi lawmakers worked on legislation asking US troops to leave.
