Etmadpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Etmadpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Etmadpur is an assembly constituency in the Agra district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Etmadpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Agra Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Etmadpur was won by Ram Pratap Singh of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Dr Dharmpal Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Dr Dharampal Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ram Pratap Singh garnered 137381 votes, securing 48.34 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 47255 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.63 percent.

